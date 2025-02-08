Eduardo News: Sent off Saturday

Eduardo was shown a red card in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

Eduardo earned his second yellow card for a foul during the second half of the weekend match. The defender is now set to serve a one-game ban in next Sunday's clash with Pumas, looking to return for a subsequent visit to Guadalajara. Unless one of Sergio Barreto (undisclosed) and Gustavo Cabral (undisclosed) regains fitness, Jorge Berlanga will be the obvious choice to fill in while the Brazilian is ineligible.