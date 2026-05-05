Eduardo News: Strong defensively in win
Eduardo generated two tackles (two won), eight clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Toluca.
Eduardo was dominant at the back all game long, and regardless of who he had to mark, the Brazilian was impressive and finished with a strong fantasy line. Bauermann should be a starter in the return leg Sunday as well. The Brazilian defender has averaged 5.5 clearances, 1.5 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game over his last 10 appearances.
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