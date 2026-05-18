Eduardo News: Suspension served, season over

Eduardo is back in contention after being ineligible in his team's semifinals loss against Pumas.

Eduardo will be an option for the Apertura 2026 opening week after his team was eliminated from the Clausura tournament while he served his ban. The central defender completed a solid campaign, racking up 121 clearances, 30 interceptions, 25 tackles and six clean sheets throughout 20 Liga MX matches. He'll look to remain a regular member of Tuzos' back line alongside Sergio Barreto in future seasons.