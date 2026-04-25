Eduardo Perez Reyes News: Assists off bench against Puebla
Perez assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.
Perez set up Ali Avila's equalizer with a cross from the left flank in the 55th minute of the victory. Other than that, Perez's two chances created tied for the second-most in the game, but he did little more after replacing Juan Pablo Cazares at half time. The 32-year-old forward saw limited action throughout the Clausura competition, with Friday's assist being his only goal involvement in eight appearances (two starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now