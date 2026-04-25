Eduardo Perez Reyes News: Assists off bench against Puebla

Perez assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.

Perez set up Ali Avila's equalizer with a cross from the left flank in the 55th minute of the victory. Other than that, Perez's two chances created tied for the second-most in the game, but he did little more after replacing Juan Pablo Cazares at half time. The 32-year-old forward saw limited action throughout the Clausura competition, with Friday's assist being his only goal involvement in eight appearances (two starts).