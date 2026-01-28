Quaresma resumed team training on Tuesday wearing a protective mask following the broken jaw he suffered against Vitoria at the beginning of the month. The center-back is a surprise option for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Athletic Club, although he will likely return to a bench role since he has only one training session in his leg. Once fully back fit, Quaresma could play a decent role for the Sportinguistas since he has started half of his appearances in the Champions League this season.