Eduardo Quaresma News: Finds bench spot

Quaresma was on the bench Sunday, seeing a spot in the team sheet after missing out due to undisclosed issues. However, he wouldn't see a single minute, instead going unused the entire 90 minutes of play. He has started in one of his three UCL appearances this season, so he will likely reside on the bench moving forward despite returning.