Eduardo Quaresma headshot

Eduardo Quaresma News: Finds bench spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Quaresma (undisclosed) was on the bench for Sunday's 3-1 win over Farense.

Quaresma was on the bench Sunday, seeing a spot in the team sheet after missing out due to undisclosed issues. However, he wouldn't see a single minute, instead going unused the entire 90 minutes of play. He has started in one of his three UCL appearances this season, so he will likely reside on the bench moving forward despite returning.

Eduardo Quaresma
Sporting CP
More Stats & News
