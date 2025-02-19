Eduardo Quaresma News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday

Quaresma recorded nine tackles (seven won), four clearances and seven interceptions in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Borussia Dortmund.

Quaresma did his job Wednesday as he helped his side keep a clean sheet, however he and his side were eliminated regardless. He won seven tackles, intercepted seven passes, made four clearances and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes, the first time he played the full match in the Champions League this season.