Eduardo Tercero News: Defensive effort in draw

Tercero registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Toluca.

Tercero played a crucial role in Atlante's first clean sheet of the season, winning all 10 of his duels in what was a commanding individual defensive performance. Having started all four matches this campaign, his 16 tackles and 55 defensive contributions place him among the top percentiles for Liga MX center-backs and highlight his importance to the Atlante backline. His next fixture against Tigres, who have yet to win a match this season, offers another chance to build on that defensive success.