Edvard Sandvik Tagseth Injury: Forced off against Tigres

Tagseth was forced off early in Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal 1-0 loss against Tigres after appearing to hurt his right knee or quad in a collision with a Tigres player on the touchline, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia uncertain, according to Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer.

Tagseth has been an undisputed presence in Nashville's midfield this season, starting eight of his nine MLS appearances, making his potential absence a real headache for the club heading into the weekend. The nature and severity of the injury has not yet been confirmed, and Nashville will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement against Philadelphia. Matthew Corcoran is expected to take on a larger role if Tagseth cannot be cleared in time for Saturday's fixture.