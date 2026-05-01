Edvard Sandvik Tagseth Injury: Set for time out
Tagseth is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Tagseth is a new addition to Nashville's report alongside Sam Surridge, giving the club two significant new absences heading into the weekend. He's been a key midfield contributor for Nashville, and his absence reduces their ability to press and create in the middle of the park. Fantasy managers who have invested in Nashville's attacking players should note that the club is now dealing with multiple fresh injury concerns. Matthew Corcoran and Patrick Yazbek will likely start in the midfield with Tagseth out.
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