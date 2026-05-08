Edvard Sandvik Tagseth Injury: Unlikely until World Cup break
Tagseth (lower body) is at risk of staying out for a couple more months as coach BJ Callaghan thinks it's "a long shot" for him to return before the World Cup break, Ben Wright of SixOneFive Soccer reports.
Tagseth will likely miss a longer period with the injury he picked up during an April 28 match against Tigres in CONCACAF Champions Cup action. The midfielder was a key player before the issue, and his loss hurts the squad in terms of ball recovery and possession. Given that Patrick Yazbek (quadriceps) is also sidelined, Matthew Corcoran and Bryan Acosta might start in central midfield for now.
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