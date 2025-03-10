Edvard Sandvik Tagseth News: Assists opening goal

Tagseth assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Portland Timbers.

Tagseth found Andy Najar in injury time of the first half to open the scoring for Nashville. He also put his only shot of the game on target. His assist was first goal involvement of the season but he has created at least one chance in each game so far.