Edvard Sandvik Tagseth News: Leads match in crosses

Tagseth registered eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New England Revolution.

Tagseth debuted in MLS play Saturday after his move from Rosenborg this summer, starting immediately and seeing 89 minutes of play. He was solid in his time on the field, notching three chances created and eight crosses in the draw. He did see 10 goal contributions in 26 appearances with Rosenborg last season, so he is a midfielder with a presence around the net.