Edvard Sandvik Tagseth headshot

Edvard Sandvik Tagseth News: Scores first for Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Tagseth scored on his only shot in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC

Tagseth made his first goal in a Nashville kit count, hitting a screamer from 30 yards out in the 14th minute to open the scoring. The Norwegian is typically known for his defensive presence in the midfield, but as seen here, he can pop up with an attacking contribution on occasion. Next is a road clash in a good matchup at Atlanta United on Saturday.

Edvard Sandvik Tagseth
Nashville SC
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