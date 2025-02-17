Edvard Sandvik Tagseth News: Signs with Nashville SC

Tagseth has signed contract with Nashville until 2026 with an option for 2027, joining from Rosenborg BK, the club announced. "Eddi provides a needed role in our midfield as a ball progressor and chance creator, and his ability to fight and compete on both sides of the ball has been a calling card for him thus far in his career. We are excited to be able to add him to our group," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs.

Tagseth has had a standout season this year, recording a career-high 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists) in 26 matches across all competitions, including four goals and three assists in league play. Since joining Rosenborg in 2019, he has made 138 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and adding 19 assists. Tagseth has also represented Norway at various youth levels, scoring nine goals in 44 appearances for the U15 through U20 teams.