Edward Davis Injury: Considered day to day

Davis will be a late decision for the weekend's game against D.C. United as he deals with an undisclosed issue, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report reports.

Davis is not expected to feature but could be completely sidelined if he's not healthy enough. The youngster has recently struggled with fitness issues, so it's unclear when he'll be back in contention for a spot, with Bruno Damiani and Ezekiel Alladoh favored in the meantime.