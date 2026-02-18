Edward Davis News: Available moving forward

Davis (undisclosed) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 5-0 win against Defence Force FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup, confirming he is back available for Philadelphia.

Davis had been managing an undisclosed issue throughout Philly's preseason, but the midfielder is officially back in the mix after dressing and going unused in Wednesday's win in the Concacaf Champions Cup, a clear sign he's good to go physically. That said, his return shouldn't shake up the starting XI, as he's projected to operate in a depth role and come off the bench for Philadelphia heading into the 2026 MLS season.