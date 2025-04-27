Edwin Mosquera News: Makes three crosses in return
Mosquera recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Orlando City SC.
Mosquera returned to the pitch after missing the last month of action with an injury. He had a busy 25 minutes, recording three crosses with two shots. The forward is still looking to make his first MLS start of 2025, having come off the bench the last five appearances.
