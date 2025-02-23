Edwin Mosquera News: Super sub Saturday

Mosquera scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Even though Mosquera logged single-digit minutes Saturday, he scored Atlanta United's third goal then. The weekend helped him kickstart what Mosquera is looking to make his bounce-back season. Knee injuries limited his 2024 to 22 appearances, which saw him score only once. With only one appearance Saturday, he equaled his goal tally from that year.