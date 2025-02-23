Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edwin Mosquera headshot

Edwin Mosquera News: Super sub Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Mosquera scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Even though Mosquera logged single-digit minutes Saturday, he scored Atlanta United's third goal then. The weekend helped him kickstart what Mosquera is looking to make his bounce-back season. Knee injuries limited his 2024 to 22 appearances, which saw him score only once. With only one appearance Saturday, he equaled his goal tally from that year.

Edwin Mosquera
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now