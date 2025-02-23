Edwin Mosquera News: Super sub Saturday
Mosquera scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.
Even though Mosquera logged single-digit minutes Saturday, he scored Atlanta United's third goal then. The weekend helped him kickstart what Mosquera is looking to make his bounce-back season. Knee injuries limited his 2024 to 22 appearances, which saw him score only once. With only one appearance Saturday, he equaled his goal tally from that year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now