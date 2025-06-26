Edwin Mosquera News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Mosquera (groin) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Columbus, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Mosquera missed the last contest due to a groin injury that turned out to be not too serious, as he was back on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Crew, confirming he has fully recovered from the issue. That said, he should remain a bench option moving forward for Atlanta, just like he has been for the majority of the campaign so far.