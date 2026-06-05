Edwin Quarshie News: Experienced captain for Le Mans

Quarshie ends the season having been one of Le Mans's most consistent presences in midfield, making 32 appearances, contributing two goals and one assist as the experienced captain provided the defensive cover and ball control that allowed the more creative players around him to express themselves.

Quarshie brings a composure and reading of the game in central midfield that will be tested by the pace and technical quality of Ligue 1 opposition, and his ability to control tempo and win possession back quickly makes him a key figure in how Le Mans intend to set up in the top flight. Quarshie heads into what will be the biggest challenge of his career with the experience and intelligence to contribute meaningfully at a higher level.