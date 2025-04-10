Efrain Alvarez Injury: Comes off injured Thursday

Alvarez was replaced at half time of Thursday's match against Atletico San Luis due to a physical issue, according to Goles y Cifras.

Alvarez has started the last four games as a right winger, and his eventual absence could reduce Xolos' attacking power on that flank. However, the extent of the problem is currently unknown. Ramiro Arciga served as his substitute Thursday, and Jhojan Julio was productive when he featured on the right side earlier in the season, so both of them are viable candidates to fill in if required in future contests.