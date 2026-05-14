Efrain Alvarez Injury: Fitness concern after substitution

Alvarez left Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul at half time after suffering an apparent physical issue, Alan Alberdi of Bolavip reports.

Alvarez was deployed as a central midfielder, which limited his offensive impact in his eighth straight league start. However, he got hurt at some point and was seen with ice on his left ankle after exiting the field. The extent of the potential injury has not been confirmed, but it could represent a significant blow to the squad in terms of offensive play and set pieces. Miguel Gomez subbed on for Alvarez against Cruz Azul, though Jonathan Padilla and Hugo Camberos would offer attacking depth if Chivas are forced to a change in the lineup.