Efrain Alvarez headshot

Efrain Alvarez Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Alvarez is not in the squad for Sunday's match versus Atlas after missing training sessions due to illness, Lorena Troncoso reported during the Caliente TV broadcast.

Alvarez was sidelined after seven consecutive starts, causing a big loss on Xolos' right wing. However, he shouldn't be forced to miss a long period and could even return to contention next weekend at Pachuca. In that case, Jhojan Julio and Jesus Vega will be at risk of losing their spots from Sunday's lineup.

Efrain Alvarez
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
