Efrain Alvarez News: Active in scoreless draw

Alvarez registered five shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Club Necaxa.

Guadalajara rotated the squad in this match, but Alvarez was one of the few regulars who cracked the XI. He was one of the team's most dangerous players, but he might move to the bench in the Clausura finale with an eye toward resting before the start of the Liguilla.