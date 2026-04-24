Efrain Alvarez headshot

Efrain Alvarez News: Active in scoreless draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Alvarez registered five shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Club Necaxa.

Guadalajara rotated the squad in this match, but Alvarez was one of the few regulars who cracked the XI. He was one of the team's most dangerous players, but he might move to the bench in the Clausura finale with an eye toward resting before the start of the Liguilla.

Efrain Alvarez
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Efrain Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Efrain Alvarez See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
July 26, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 12, 2019