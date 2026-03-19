Efrain Alvarez News: Assists in win over Leon

Alvarez assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 5-0 victory against Leon.

Alvarez delivered a low pass into the box that led to Santiago Sandoval's 46th-minute goal during the midweek matchup. The assist doubled Alvarez's season total and marked the end of a five-game direct contributions drought for him. He also took plenty of set pieces, which allowed him to post his most shots and chances created in the Clausura campaign after 11 appearances. He'll likely remain busy as a central attacking midfielder in future fixtures.