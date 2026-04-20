Efrain Alvarez News: Logs assist on Saturday

Alvarez made an assist, had three off-target shots, created three chances, sent in five crosses (one accurate) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 5-0 win over Puebla.

Alvarez was creative as usual, putting teammates in scoring positions multiple times, which included an assist for Bryan Gonzalez to open the scoring for Chivas. That's now seven assists over 34 league appearances for the attacker, who, despite some ups and downs during the campaign, still averages two chances created and five crosses per game, which guarantees a great fantasy floor.