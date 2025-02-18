Fantasy Soccer
Efrain Alvarez headshot

Efrain Alvarez News: Provides assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Alvarez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-1 loss to Juárez.

Alvarez notched his first assist of the Clausura as he delivered a beautiful long through ball that reached Jose Raul Zuniga in the first minute of the match, to quickly help open up the scoring. Additionally, he set a new season-high with six chances created.

Efrain Alvarez
Club Tijuana
