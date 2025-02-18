Efrain Alvarez News: Provides assist in loss

Alvarez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-1 loss to Juárez.

Alvarez notched his first assist of the Clausura as he delivered a beautiful long through ball that reached Jose Raul Zuniga in the first minute of the match, to quickly help open up the scoring. Additionally, he set a new season-high with six chances created.