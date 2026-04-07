Efrain Alvarez headshot

Efrain Alvarez News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Alvarez registered one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Pumas UNAM.

Alvarez registered the most crosses in the game, created five chances, and also won two duels. Over the last four games, he has accumulated 22 crosses and created 12 chances, and was rewarded with an assist three games ago.

Efrain Alvarez
Guadalajara
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