Efrain Alvarez News: Sends nine crosses in loss
Alvarez registered three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Puebla.
Alvarez was one of the most dangerous players for Tijuana in this match, but unfortunately for him and his teammates, he was lacking in the end product. Alvarez should remain in a starting role for Xolos going forward, but the team's struggles on offense certainly limit his upside.
