Efrain Alvarez headshot

Efrain Alvarez News: Starts at Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Alvarez (illness) is part of Xolos's starting lineup for Sunday's game versus Pachuca.

Alvarez missed only one match due to the issue, so he could be heavily involved Sunday, pushing Jhojan Julio out of the lineup. Alvarez's return is great news for the border city team considering that he's one of the most talented dribblers on the current squad. He'll look to add to his current count of one goal and one assist in nine games.

Efrain Alvarez
Club Tijuana
