Efrain Alvarez News: Starts versus Cruz Azul

Alvarez (ankle) is in the starting lineup for the second semifinals leg against Cruz Azul.

Alvarez wasn't dealing with a significant problem after finishing with discomfort in the midweek draw versus La Maquina, and he could be expected to make a longer outing this time. Despite failing to score or assist in five straight matches, Alvarez remains a frequent set-piece taker and may see his offensive value boosted as he appears to be back in his natural attacking midfield role. Such move will cause Ricardo Marin to drop to the bench Saturday.