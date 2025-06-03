Efrain Alvarez News: Transfers to Chivas

Alvarez has completed a move to Guadalajara following his departure from Tijuana, his new team announced Saturday.

Alvarez is coming off the most productive year of his short career, as he tallied five goals and six assists over 34 league appearances in 2024/25. Having already featured for Mexico's national teams, the California native should provide much-needed skill on the wings of the Rojiblanco squad. While he plays in the same positions as the team's star Roberto Alvarado, it's possible he could find a place in the lineup, perhaps on the opposite flank, and the two of them could split set pieces to some extent.