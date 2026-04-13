Efrain Morales headshot

Efrain Morales News: Assists against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Morales assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Philadelphia Union.

Morales created Ivan Jaime's opener in the 23rd minute with his first assist in the season. The centerback made the second-most clearances (four) to help on defense, but cannot help Montreal avoid the home loss. He also led them in aerials won (four).

Efrain Morales
CF Montreal
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