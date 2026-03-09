Efrain Morales News: Decent defensive outing

Morales had four tackles (three won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 3-0 win against New York Red Bulls.

Morales lined up in Montreal's back three and played a key role shielding Thomas Gillier during a long second half spent absorbing Red Bulls pressure in Sunday's win. He was still grinding defensively deep into stoppage time, even conceding a late corner as Montreal battled to see the clean sheet through. With New York throwing numbers forward, his presence in the box and ability to deal with second balls helped Montreal shut the door without conceding. It was a solid defensive performance from the former Atlanta player, as he finished with four tackles (three won), two interceptions and seven clearances to help Montreal secure their first clean sheet in three MLS matches this season after conceding eight goals across the first two games.