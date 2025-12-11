Orona will add some defensive depth to the Saints' roster, offering an option to play either in the center or on the left side. However, he's initially expected to compete for playing time with all of Oscar Haret Ortega, Kevin Balanta (groin) and Bruno Amione, all of whom are usually reliable but prone to disciplinary faults. The new signing's most outstanding stat in the previous campaign was his average of 2.8 clearances per game, but it remains to be seen how he can perform in a higher-level back line.