Efrain Orona News: Scores goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Orona scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Atlas.

Orona opened the scoring through a header during the 33rd minute of the weekend game. While the goal came from a set piece, Orona gained significant offensive upside in a rare appearance as a wing-back. Still, he can't be expected to continue playing in that position, which he only occupied because Brayan Angulo was suspended.

