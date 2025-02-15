Efrain Orona News: Scores goal in loss

Orona scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Atlas.

Orona opened the scoring through a header during the 33rd minute of the weekend game. While the goal came from a set piece, Orona gained significant offensive upside in a rare appearance as a wing-back. Still, he can't be expected to continue playing in that position, which he only occupied because Brayan Angulo was suspended.