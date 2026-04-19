Eivind Helland Injury: Bows out in Juventus fixture

Helland had one tackle (one won) and four clearances before exiting Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Juventus due to a thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Helland made his first appearance since joining Bologna in January but struggled to keep up with the opponents and was forced off in the second half. He's poised for tests in the next few days. Martin Vitik and Torbjorn Heggem are the other options in the role, while Nicolo Casale (ankle) is currently hurt.