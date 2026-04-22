Eivind Helland Injury: Won't miss time

Helland (thigh) was a full-go in training as the team started preparing for Saturday's home game versus Roma, Bologna announced.

Helland left in the second half in his Serie A debut last week but avoided a proper injury and will be in the mix to start next to Jhon Lucumi alongside Torbjorn Heggem and Martin Vitik. He had notched four clearances, one tackle (one won) and one block before exiting.