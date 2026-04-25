Eivind Helland News: Passable in Roma fixture

Helland (thigh) won one of two tackles and had two blocks, three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Roma.

Helland drew his second start in a row, as Bolognas switched to a three-man line, and had an okay performance, but his side gave up two goals. He asked to come out late but appeared to be simply cramping up. He'll look to build on his last two showings, but he faces a good amount of competition. He has notched three tackles (two won), seven clearances and three blocks in his two Serie A appearances.