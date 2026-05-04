Eivind Helland headshot

Eivind Helland News: Strong defensive display in 0-0

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Helland had four tackles (four won), four clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Helland had a strong defensive performance in his third Serie A start of the season. This was also the first time that he had played 90 minutes. He created two chances, his first chances of the season. He won all four of his tackles in the game and also made four clearances. He also picked up his first yellow card of the year.

Eivind Helland
Bologna
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