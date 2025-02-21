El Bilal Toure Injury: Trains with team, nearing return

Toure (foot) trained individually Friday and is nearing a return but is out for Sunday's match against Hoffenheim, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "El Bilal was on the pitch with the team today - that won't be long now."

Toure is seeing major improvements this week. The forward first trained individually but then trained with the team on Friday. That said, he is nearing a return, likely in the fold to feature soon. Sunday still comes too soon, so he will hope to see the field in their next contest against Bayern Munich on Feb. 28.