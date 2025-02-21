Fantasy Soccer
El Bilal Toure Injury: Trains with team, nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Toure (foot) trained individually Friday and is nearing a return but is out for Sunday's match against Hoffenheim, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "El Bilal was on the pitch with the team today - that won't be long now."

Toure is seeing major improvements this week. The forward first trained individually but then trained with the team on Friday. That said, he is nearing a return, likely in the fold to feature soon. Sunday still comes too soon, so he will hope to see the field in their next contest against Bayern Munich on Feb. 28.

El Bilal Toure
VfB Stuttgart
