El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Active going forward

Bitshiabu generated two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Bitshiabu had plenty of chances to get forward during Saturday's draw, making surprising strides in the attack despite his role at center-back. Leipzig controlled the match throughout, giving Bitshiabu chances to pop up in the attack occasionally. He's still not likely to be a consistent offensive producer going forward.