El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Season-high blocks in clean sheet
Bitshiabu recorded five clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win over Monchengladbach.
With Castello Lukeba sidelined through injury, Bitshiabu stepped in at the heart of the defense and delivered a commanding display. He led the side with a season-high two blocks, while also registering five clearances and one interception, helping secure his second clean sheet in five league starts this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now