El Chadaille Bitshiabu headshot

El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Season-high blocks in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bitshiabu recorded five clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win over Monchengladbach.

With Castello Lukeba sidelined through injury, Bitshiabu stepped in at the heart of the defense and delivered a commanding display. He led the side with a season-high two blocks, while also registering five clearances and one interception, helping secure his second clean sheet in five league starts this season.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu
RB Leipzig
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