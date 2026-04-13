El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Season-high blocks in clean sheet

Bitshiabu recorded five clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win over Monchengladbach.

With Castello Lukeba sidelined through injury, Bitshiabu stepped in at the heart of the defense and delivered a commanding display. He led the side with a season-high two blocks, while also registering five clearances and one interception, helping secure his second clean sheet in five league starts this season.