El Hadji Malick Diouf News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Diouf assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Liverpool.

Diouf provided one assist during Saturday's clash, as well as creating a pair of chances. It wasn't a bad performance on the whole, but it wasn't enough for Diouf to really influence the match. It's been a tough season, but Diouf will hope to build off this goal contribution in the closing stages.

El Hadji Malick Diouf
West Ham United
