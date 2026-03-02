El Hadji Malick Diouf News: Assists Saturday
Diouf assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Liverpool.
Diouf provided one assist during Saturday's clash, as well as creating a pair of chances. It wasn't a bad performance on the whole, but it wasn't enough for Diouf to really influence the match. It's been a tough season, but Diouf will hope to build off this goal contribution in the closing stages.
