Diouf was the spark on the opener, shaking free from Crysencio Summerville's flick before whipping in a perfect cross that Taty Castellanos nodded home to give the lead to the Hammers. He consistently caused Burnley issues down the left, picking his spots to get forward while still putting in the defensive work once the match turned scrappy after halftime. That decisive delivery shifted the game from a tense one goal battle to a controlled performance, and Diouf backed it up with an all around shift, creating two chances while holding his own defensively with one tackle, three interceptions and four clearances.