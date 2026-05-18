El Hadji Malick Diouf News: Eight crosses in loss
Diouf recorded one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Diouf sent in eight crosses, created three chances and put a shot on goal Sunday, and he still couldn't get on the scoresheet. It was excellent volume, but awful efficiency for him and the rest of the attack. It's a frustrating loss, and means he only has one more match remaining in the Premier League.
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