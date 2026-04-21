El Hadji Malick Diouf headshot

El Hadji Malick Diouf News: Seven crosses Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Diouf generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Diouf recorded seven crosses in Monday's draw, his second most in a match this season, both of which came against Crystal Palace. He also created two chances in his second consecutive match. Diouf helped keep his fifth clean sheet of the season as well, contributing five clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

El Hadji Malick Diouf
West Ham United
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