El Hadji Malick Diouf News: Solid display against Bournemouth
Diouf recorded one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.
Diouf generated all kinds of defensive actions while winning 13 of his 17 individual duels in the draw. The young defender has emerged as a valuable all-around asset, although the Hammers' lack of possession limits his passing and playmaking upside. He'll be expected to retain the starting spot on the left side of a back four in upcoming fixtures.
