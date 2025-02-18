Eldor Shomurodov News: Active display in win

Shomurodov had four off-target shots and created one chance during Sunday's 1-0 win over Parma.

Shomurodov had a very rare start up front and tried his best to make most of the opportunity, matching his season high in shots attempted and being involved in several dangerous plays. It wasn't enough for the forward to score his first league goal since August, but at the same time his effort could earn him significant playing time during upcoming contests.